Photo : YONHAP News

National Election Commission(NEC) Chairman Rho Tae-ak has apologized for the election watchdog’s unethical hiring practices.The chairman made a public apology on Wednesday, saying the agency has caused great disappointment and concern due to the preferential hiring of children of high-ranking officials.Rho stressed that he will do his utmost to improve the system, including reorganizing personnel regulations and strengthening internal auditing processes.The chairman said he understands that distrust in the agency’s operations can lead to distrust in the election process and added that he feels a heavy burden of responsibility.The comments come after the Board of Audit and Inspection uncovered suspected nepotism involving the hiring of relatives of both current and former NEC officials.