Acting President Orders Extensive Discussions on US Reciprocal Tariffs

Photo : YONHAP News

Acting President Choi Sang-mok has instructed related agencies to hold extensive discussions via South Korea-U.S. working groups before the U.S. plan to impose reciprocal tariffs takes effect April 2.According to the finance ministry, Choi issued the order Wednesday during a meeting on overseas economic issues.Choi ordered the government to devise response steps to the planned tariffs, based on consensus between the two nations and on the additional U.S. interests that were identified at last Friday’s virtual meeting between both nations’ top financial officials.The acting president also ordered the agencies to again review the impacts the nation could see as a result of the U.S. tariffs that went into effect Tuesday, amounting to 25 percent on Canadian and Mexican imports and an additional ten percent on Chinese imports.He also stressed the need to devise measures to support South Korean companies operating in Canada, Mexico and China.