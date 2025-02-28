Lawmaker: 3,500 N. Korean Troops Undergo Local Adaptation Training in Russia's Far East

Photo : KBS News

A South Korean lawmaker said Wednesday that around three-thousand-500 North Korean soldiers are receiving local adaptation training in five locations in Russia’s Far East, raising the possibility of a third deployment.Rep. Yu Yong-weon of the ruling People Power Party, who recently visited Ukraine, made the announcement in a press release citing the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.According to Yu, the second deployment consisted of around 15-hundred North Korean troops, adding that they have already completed local adaptation training and have been deployed to the battlefield.The ruling party lawmaker also said there were approximately 400 North Korean deaths and 36-hundred injured, with around 300 of the injured soldiers being re-deployed to the frontlines after treatment.The combined Russian and North Korean force is reported to be around 63-thousand in the Kursk region.Rep. Yu explained that, while there are units solely organized by North Korean troops, Russian military officers give orders and instructions during combat, with the Russian military in charge of all military supplies.He also said that Ukrainian interrogation discovered that the North Korean soldiers' main mission was to "experience modern warfare through actual combat."Yu called on South Korea's military to send an analysis team to Ukraine to further analyze the situation.