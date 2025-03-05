Trump Claims S. Korea Slaps Higher Tariffs on US despite Getting Military Help

Photo : YONHAP News / Reuters

Anchor: U.S. President Donald Trump addressed a joint session of Congress on Tuesday, 43 days after taking office. He named South Korea as a potential partner in a major natural gas pipeline project in Alaska. However, he also claimed that South Korea charges the U.S. four times as much in tariffs as the U.S. charges South Korea.Our Bae Joo-yon has more.Report: U.S. President Donald Trump began his speech before a joint session of Congress on Tuesday, proclaiming that America is back.Referring to a statement he made on his first day in office, declaring a national energy emergency, Trump said the major focus of his administration’s efforts to defeat inflation is rapidly reducing the cost of energy. While explaining his plan, he included South Korea as one of several countries that may invest in a natural gas pipeline project in Alaska.[Sound bite: U.S. President Donald Trump]“My administration is also working on a gigantic natural gas pipeline in Alaska, among the largest in the world, where Japan, South Korea and other nations want to be our partner with investments of trillions of dollars each. There’s never been anything like that one. It will be truly spectacular. It’s all set to go. The permitting is gotten. And later this week, I will also take historic action to dramatically expand production of critical minerals and rare earths here in the USA.”Trump reiterated his intent to slap reciprocal tariffs on all the country’s trading partners starting April 2, saying the move will create jobs and bring in trillions of dollars.He again mentioned South Korea in relation to tariffs.[Sound bite: U.S. President Donald Trump]“China’s average tariff on our products is twice what we charge them. And South Korea’s average tariff is four times higher. Think of that. Four times higher. And we give so much help militarily and in so many other ways to South Korea. But that’s what happens. This is happening by friend and foe. This system is not fair to the United States and never was.”He did not specify where he obtained those figures.Trump ended his speech by vowing to make America great again.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.