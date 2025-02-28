Acting President Choi Vows to Push Ahead with Medical Reform

Photo : YONHAP News

Acting President Choi Sang-mok said Wednesday that delaying the discussion of medical reform would be a "dereliction of duty" by the government, stressing that the current administration will continue to push forward policies for expanding essential and regional healthcare.Choi made the remarks after a luncheon with the presidential committee for medical reform, where he stressed that despite the collective actions by doctors and medical students opposing the increase in medical school admissions quota, structural reforms for the normalization of healthcare are "an unavoidable task."He also highlighted four key issues that need to be addressed, including a lack of policy support for medical school education and residency training, inefficient healthcare delivery systems, issues with insurance payments and resolving medical malpractice disputes.Choi stressed that without solving these key issues, the country's healthcare system cannot advance.The acting president also called on the medical community to participate in medical reform discussions, noting that healthcare normalization is impossible with just the government's efforts alone.