Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Gov’t Dismisses Trump’s Claims about S. Korea’s Tariffs

Written: 2025-03-05 15:58:19Updated: 2025-03-05 18:00:51

Gov’t Dismisses Trump’s Claims about S. Korea’s Tariffs

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has dismissed claims by U.S. President Donald Trump that South Korea’s average tariff is four times higher than what the U.S. charges on South Korean products.

The trade ministry announced on Wednesday that the claims Trump made in a speech before a joint session of Congress on Tuesday are not true, adding that it will convey relevant facts to the U.S. through various channels, including the South Korean embassy in Washington. 

In his speech, Trump said South Korea’s average tariff is four times higher even though the U.S. gives the country “so much help militarily and in so many other ways.”

According to the trade ministry, South Korea trades most products with the U.S. duty-free since adopting a bilateral free trade agreement(FTA) with the U.S. in 2007.

South Korea’s average tariffs on U.S. imports stood at zero-point-79 percent as of last year. 

When taking into account tariff refunds, the figure is estimated to be even lower. 

Under the South Korea-U.S. FTA, the tariff rate on industrial goods imported from the U.S. stands at zero percent.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >