Photo : YONHAP News

A new international League of Legends(LoL) competition, dubbed First Stand Tournament 2025, is set to open in Seoul next week.According to Riot Games, the Los Angeles-based esports tournament organizer, the inaugural tournament will begin at Seoul’s LoL Park on Monday, with an opening match between North America’s Team Liquid Honda and Europe’s Karmine Corp.Each team from the world’s five major LoL leagues that won the year’s first match will compete in the tournament.Besides the two scheduled to compete in the opening game, the others are Hanwha Life Esports from LoL Champions Korea, Top Esports from China’s LoL Pro League and Taiwan’s CTBC Flying Oyster from the LoL Championship Pacific.After a round-robin tournament, the top four will compete in a four-way tournament, with the final match expected to take place March 16.