OECD Publishes Report on S. Korea's Low Fertility Trends

Photo : YONHAP News

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development(OECD) published a report on South Korea's low fertility trends and ways to tackle the population crisis.In the report titled, "Korea's Unborn Future: Understanding Low-Fertility Trends," the OECD said while birth rates are falling across the world, it is nowhere more so than in South Korea, where the total fertility rate plunged to an all-time low of zero-point-72 in 2023.If the rate were to stay unchanged, the report forecast the country's population to halve over the next six decades and seniors, aged 65 or older, to account for around 58 percent of the total population by 2082.The OECD also projected the old-age dependency ratio, which is the ratio of individuals aged 65 and over to those aged 20 to 64, to surge from the current 28 percent to 155 percent.The report attributed South Korea's record-low births in comparison to other developed economies to the high costs of private tutoring for children, as well as housing expenditure.The OECD recommended rather than direct state funding, the South Korean government focus more on improving the quality and access of child care, the parental leave system, and carrying out labor reforms in overcoming the low birth crisis.