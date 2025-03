Photo : YONHAP News

The National Election Commission(NEC) began disciplinary procedures against 18 current and former employees involved in irregularities during hiring of children of high-level officials at the state watchdog.Speaking to KBS, an NEC official said the watchdog filed for the disciplinary committee to take action regarding 17 people against whom the state audit agency previously requested disciplinary measures, as well as one person against whom a measure of caution was sought.The NEC also intends to take measures of caution against nine others subject to such request by the audit agency.The watchdog, meanwhile, excluded from their duty the ten employees hired through the irregularities effective March 6.In a public apology earlier on Wednesday, NEC Chairperson Rho Tae-ak promised stern measures against those accused of involvement in the irregularities.