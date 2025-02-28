NIS: N. Korea Learning Drone Tactics from Russia amid Growing Military Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's top spy agency verified that North Korea is learning drone tactics from Russia amid the two sides' growing military cooperation.According to the National Intelligence Service(NIS) on Wednesday, it is keeping tabs on a possible Moscow-Pyongyang cooperation in drones amid circumstances of North Korean troops in Russia learning how to operate drones and related tactics.The verification from intelligence officials comes amid speculation that Moscow is transferring drone technology to Pyongyang, in return for deployment of 12-thousand troops last October, and additional one-thousand-500 early this year in the Russia-Ukraine war.The North Korean soldiers are also reportedly familiarizing themselves with an anti-drone strategy after many deaths among the troops were recorded from drone attacks.Last November, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited a performance testing center for self-destructive attack drones, where he called for a swift establishment of a mass production system.