Photo : KBS News

Gangwon Province will temporarily suspend radiation inspections for fishery products along the nation's eastern coast that began following Japan's discharge of wastewater from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant.According to the provincial government on Wednesday, a decision has been made to halt the inspections after no radiation was detected in 279 tests of fishery products in the production phase conducted since July 2023.The provincial government said the safety of seafood from waters off the eastern coast has been confirmed.Over 730 tests carried out by the Gangwon branch of the National Fishery Products Quality Management Service under the fisheries ministry had also detected no radiation.While the state agency plans to share its test results with Gangwon Province, to improve administrative efficiency, the provincial government will maintain its response system while monitoring the situation in Fukushima.