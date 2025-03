Photo : YONHAP News

Consumer prices increased two percent in February.Statistics Korea said Thursday that the country’s consumer price index stood at 116-point-08 in February, up two percent from a year earlier.The growth slowed from two-point-two percent the previous month.Electricity, gas and water prices rose three-point-one percent from a year earlier in February, while the prices of agricultural, livestock and fishery products rose one percent.The prices of industrial goods also rose one percent, while the prices of services increased by two-point-one percent year-on-year in February.Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose one-point-eight percent in February from a year earlier.