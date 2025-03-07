Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

S. Korea’s National Security Adviser Visits US

Written: 2025-03-06 09:38:13Updated: 2025-03-06 10:01:49

S. Korea’s National Security Adviser Visits US

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean national security adviser Shin Won-sik is in the United States to meet with senior officials in the new Trump administration.
 
Arriving at Dulles International Airport near Washington on Wednesday, Shin told reporters that he will meet with his U.S. counterpart, Mike Waltz, and other senior officials during the trip. 

The top security adviser said he will discuss various issues concerning the Korean Peninsula, Northeast Asia and global security, as well as cooperation in shipbuilding.

Shin said that although it started a little late, it is significant that full-fledged communication has begun between the White House and the presidential office. 

The visit comes after U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that South Korea’s average tariff on U.S. imports is four times higher than vice versa. 

Shin said South Korea’s ministries in charge of trade are consulting with the U.S. Commerce Department and the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative and predicted a positive outcome, adding that both sides are working toward that goal.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >