Foreign Ministers of S. Korea, Poland Discuss Bilateral Ties, Defense Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

The top diplomats of South Korea and Poland held talks to discuss bilateral relations, Korean Peninsula issues and the war in Ukraine.According to Seoul’s foreign ministry on Thursday, foreign minister Cho Tae-yul met with his Polish counterpart, Radosław Sikorski, Wednesday in Warsaw.The two sides affirmed that cooperation on defense and arms has become a key pillar in the development of bilateral relations and agreed to continue pursuing defense cooperation.The top diplomats also agreed that South Korea and Poland will provide all possible assistance to finalize the second round of contracts for the export of Seoul’s K2 tanks to Warsaw.Cho and Sikorski condemned North Korea’s continued nuclear and missile development and its illegal military cooperation with Russia.After the talks, the top diplomats signed an action plan for the implementation of the strategic partnership between the two nations for 2025 to 2028, which sets the direction for sectoral cooperation.