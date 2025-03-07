S. Korea, US Hold Combined Live-Fire Drill ahead of Freedom Shield Exercise

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean and U.S. troops have held a combined live-fire drill at a firing range near the inter-Korean border ahead of their joint military exercise.South Korea’s Army and Air Force said Thursday that the allies conducted the year’s first combined live-fire drill in connection with their annual Freedom Shield exercise, which kicks off next week.The live-fire drill took place at the Seungjin Fire Training Field in Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province, near the inter-Korean border, mobilizing some 500 troops and about 150 pieces of military hardware, including K2 tanks, Apache attack helicopters and F-35A stealth jets.The South Korean military said the drill was significant in that the participants familiarized themselves with the ground and air combined fire operation procedures to enhance the allies’ combined operational capabilities.Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Kim Myung-soo and U.S. Forces Korea Commander Xavier Bronson inspected the live-fire drill.