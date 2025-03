Photo : YONHAP News

A U.S. official has reportedly confirmed that North Korea dispatched additional troops to Russia.Quoting an unidentified Pentagon official, Radio Free Asia reported on Thursday that North Korea has deployed additional troops to support Russia in its war against Ukraine, sending enough soldiers to replace those previously lost on the front lines.The official, however, did not specify exactly how many additional troops North Korea dispatched.Last week, South Korea’s National Intelligence Agency said additional troops appear to have been deployed but that it was still working to determine how many.Rep. Yu Yong-weon of the ruling People Power Party, who recently visited Ukraine, said Wednesday that North Korea sent about five thousand additional troops, with 15-hundred of them deployed near the Kursk region and 35-hundred others receiving local adaptation training in multiple locations in Russia’s Far East.