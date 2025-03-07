Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

S. Korea, US to Begin Freedom Shield Exercise Next Week

Written: 2025-03-06 11:17:33Updated: 2025-03-06 15:04:56

S. Korea, US to Begin Freedom Shield Exercise Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States will begin a major combined military exercise next week to strengthen their joint defense readiness in the face of evolving military threats from North Korea.

The allies’ military authorities announced in a joint press briefing Thursday that the annual Freedom Shield exercise will start Monday and continue through March 20. 

The South Korean military said the exercise will strengthen the allies’ combined readiness posture and their ability to respond to provocations by incorporating scenarios in the exercise that reflect North Korea’s strategies, tactics, and changes in military power derived from an analysis of the military cooperation between Russia and North Korea. 

The military added that the allies will expand their outdoor maneuver exercises across the domains of land, sea, air, space and cyberspace, and will demonstrate their enhanced combined deterrence capabilities to improve their interoperability. 

Member states of the United Nations Command will participate in this year’s drills, and the Neutral Nations Supervisory Commission plans to observe them to oversee the implementation of the Korean Armistice Agreement.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >