Photo : YONHAP News

Seven people were injured Thursday morning as the result of what appears to be a military training accident in a residential area of Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province, near the inter-Korean border.Fire authorities suspect a misfire from a fighter jet during military training and have activated a Level One response posture.Authorities said they received the report around 10 a.m. and that a church and two houses were destroyed.Four of the seven victims were seriously injured.