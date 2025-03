Photo : YONHAP News

Seven civilians were injured after Air Force fighter jets accidentally dropped eight bombs on a civilian area during live-fire drills on Thursday.According to the military, South Korea’s Army and Air Force conducted a combined live-fire drill with U.S. troops at the Seungjin Fire Training Field in Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province, near the inter-Korean border.The drill mobilized F-35A stealth jets and F-15K, KF-16 and FA-50 fighter jets.The Air Force said the KF-16 fighter jets “abnormally” released eight MK-82 bombs outside the training range, injuring seven people.Four of the victims were seriously injured in the accident, while seven civilian buildings were destroyed.The Air Force apologized for the harm caused to civilians and vowed to take all necessary measures, including paying compensation for damages.