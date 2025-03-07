Survey: 56% Believe Court Should Uphold Yoon’s Impeachment

Photo : YONHAP News

A new survey finds that more than half of all South Koreans believe the Constitutional Court should remove President Yoon Suk Yeol from office by approving his impeachment.According to the National Barometer Survey of one-thousand-one adults across the nation, 56 percent of respondents said the top court should uphold the National Assembly’s motion to impeach Yoon.That’s up two percentage points from last week’s survey.Thirty-seven percent of those surveyed said the court should reject Yoon’s impeachment and reinstate him, down one percentage point from last week.The survey was conducted by Embrain Public, KSTAT Research, Korea Research and Hankook Research from Monday to Wednesday.When asked to predict the court’s decision, 62 percent of respondents said they believe the court will decide to oust Yoon and 28 percent said it will reinstate him.The survey also found that 54 percent of respondents said they trust the court proceedings, up two percentage points from last week, while 44 percent said they do not, marking a drop of four percentage points.The survey had a response rate of 19-point-four percent with a margin of error of plus-or-minus three-point-one percentage points and a 95 percent confidence level.