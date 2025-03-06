KF-16 Fighters Accidentally Drop 8 Bombs on Rural Village

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Fifteen civilians were injured Thursday after Air Force fighter jets accidentally dropped eight bombs on a village in northern Gyeonggi Province during live-fire drills. The Air Force apologized and vowed to take all necessary measures, including paying compensation for damages.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: The KF-16 fighters were carrying out live-fire drills when they accidentally dropped eight 500-pound Mark-82 bombs on a rural village in Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province, near the inter-Korean border.Fifteen civilians were hurt, including two seriously injured, in the unintended bombardment, which also destroyed five houses and damaged a church.After the accident Thursday morning, the Air Force issued an apology and promised to compensate those who got hurt or suffered property damage.The Air Force explained that there was a mistake in designating target coordinates.Earlier in the morning, the South Korean military publicized its plans to conduct live-fire drills with the U.S., mobilizing F-35A, F-15K, KF-16, FA-50 and other fighter jets.Under the plan the military revealed, the aircraft were supposed to strike mock targets with about 30 bombs.The Mark-82, or MK-82, bombs that fell outside the target area on Thursday are among the most common unguided air-dropped weapons and are used to destroy bridges and buildings.The blast radius of an MK-82 bomb is about the size of a football field.Thursday’s air drills were a prelude to the massive Freedom Shield exercise, which South Korea and the U.S. are set to begin Monday and continue through March 20.The military has formed a committee, led by the Air Force deputy chief of staff, to carry out more fact-finding and compensate the victims.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.