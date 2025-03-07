Prosecutors Grilling Power Broker Myung Tae-kyun

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors began to further question power broker Myung Tae-kyun on Thursday while delving into allegations that President Yoon Suk Yeol and first lady Kim Keon-hee intervened in the process of nominating a political candidate and were involved in fraudulent polls.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office began questioning Myung on Thursday afternoon at the prosecutors’ office in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province.Prosecutors plan to grill Myung until Friday.Myung previously underwent prosecutors’ questioning last Thursday and Friday.Based on messages that Myung and the first lady exchanged in February last year, prosecutors will try to determine whether the first lady played any part in former lawmaker Kim Young-sun securing the ruling party’s nomination for a 2022 by-election.Prosecutors are also expected to grill Myung about suspicions that a polling firm effectively run by him conducted 13 private opinion polls at the time of the 2021 Seoul mayoral race and received 33 million won, or some 23-thousand U.S. dollars, in return from Kim Han-jung, an acquaintance and sponsor of Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon.