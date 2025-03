Photo : YONHAP News

Internet broadcasters suspected of evading taxes while making money from provocative videos or defamatory content are facing tax audits.The National Tax Service announced on Thursday that it will audit 19 entities, including gambling sites, companies suspected of creating harmful content, and an internet broadcaster known as “Cyber Wrecker.”The agency said these companies made significant income in a short time with provocative content and exploited the anonymity of an online platform to evade taxes by hiding their earnings and falsely inflating their expenses.The tax body added that it will use all available means to ensure the taxes can be collected before finalizing the audits.It also said it will closely monitor all online platform activities in the future and carefully examine whether “financial gifts” are properly reported.