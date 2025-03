Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean military said Thursday that the fighter jet bombing accident earlier Thursday was due to a pilot error in inputting coordinates.The military also said that live-fire training exercises would be suspended until authorities can fully ascertain and analyze the exact circumstances of the accident.It added that all eight of the MK-82 bombs mistakenly dropped onto a village exploded.The announcement comes as 15 civilians were injured earlier in the day after Air Force KF-16 fighter jets accidentally dropped eight bombs onto a village in northern Gyeonggi Province during live-fire drills.