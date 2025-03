Photo : YONHAP News

Kyler Murray, the star quarterback for the Arizona Cardinals in the National Football League(NFL), will visit South Korea for the first time.Murray will arrive in South Korea through Incheon International Airport on Sunday afternoon and will return to the United States on March 20.Speaking to Yonhap News Agency, Murray’s representative said he plans to greet South Korean fans through various broadcasts and also make a trip to Jeju Island.The star NFL quarterback will also visit Severance Hospital to make a donation to benefit children with rare diseases.Murray, who has a Korean maternal grandmother, has shown top-level talent in both American football and baseball since college, as he became the first player in American professional sports history to be selected in the first round of both the NFL and Major League Baseball drafts, before choosing to play football.