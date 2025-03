Photo : YONHAP News

For the next ten years, the government plans to fully revamp the nation’s copyright system and focus on fostering works powered by artificial intelligence(AI) in a bid to usher in an AI era.The culture ministry unveiled its plans on Thursday as it announced its mid-and long-term vision regarding the nation’s culture.To better protect copyrights and ensure creators’ rights, the government will revise the criteria for AI work registration, devise ways to utilize AI-powered works and establish a criteria for protecting such works.It will also make efforts to preempt copyright conflicts by clarifying the source from which AI learns from, and improve copyright environments to ensure that original authors are appropriately compensated.