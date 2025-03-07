Menu Content

Politics

Ruling Party Sides with Med School Deans on 2026 Admissions Quota

Written: 2025-03-06 17:30:33Updated: 2025-03-06 17:34:32

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party has agreed to set the medical school admissions quota for the 2026 academic year at three-thousand-58 students, the same as the 2024 number, in line with a proposal from the deans of the nation’s 40 medical schools. 

Party floor leader Kweon Seong-dong revealed the stance Thursday after a meeting with education minister Lee Ju-ho, calling the deans’ proposal reasonable.

He said the government and the medical sector should actively consider the proposal, which also includes calls to set the 2027 quota in accordance with the recommendations of a committee that would estimate supply and demand for health care workers. 

Kweon said he hopes the government and the medical sector will actively review the latest proposal in a bid to repair the nation’s medical education system. 

This follows an increase in the quota of more than one-thousand-500 students to four-thousand-567 for the 2025 academic year.
