Seoul Metro May Shut Down Anguk Station on Impeachment Ruling Day

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul Metro, the city-run subway operator, intends to shut down Anguk Station on Line Three near the Constitutional Court and take other measures to alleviate concerns over public safety on the day of President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment ruling.According to the subway operator on Thursday, if Anguk Station were to be blocked off due to crowdedness, authorities will take steps to manage crowds at nearby stations of Jongno 3-ga and Jonggak.On Saturday, the operator will dispatch 191 additional safety personnel to City Hall, Anguk, Gyeongbokgung, Gwanghwamun, Yeouido, Yeouinaru Stations on Lines One, Two, Three and Five, where massive rallies for and against the impeachment are set to take place.Trains could bypass the stations without stopping and access to the stations could be blocked depending on the scope of crowds.The subway operator also plans to set up a disaster situation room at its headquarters and an on-site command at rally venues.