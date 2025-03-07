N. Korean POW in Ukraine: Training Ground in North Resembles S. Korean Cities

Photo : YONHAP News

A North Korean soldier captured by the Ukrainian military has revealed that there is a training ground in the North’s Hwanghae Province with geographical features similar to those of Seoul, Busan and Jeju Island.On a local radio show on Thursday, ruling People Power Party Rep. Yu Yong-weon shared an audio file of an interview he conducted in Ukraine with the North Korean captive, identified by the surname Ri.Ri said the training field in Hwanghae’s Koksan region is filled with geographical features and buildings that resemble those in the South Korean locations.Yu said it is likely the first time that information has been disclosed about the existence of such a training ground in Koksan, and that there reportedly are other similar locations in the North.When asked if he believes the North is planning hostile acts against the South, the lawmaker said yes, adding that he believes Pyongyang is training for an emergency situation.Yu said while Ri has decided to defect to the South, his fellow prisoner of war, identified by the surname Paek, is reportedly still mulling over his future plans.