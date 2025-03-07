NEC Official: Watchdog Not to Tolerate 10 Employees Suspended over Hiring Irregularities

Photo : YONHAP News

A senior official at the National Election Commission(NEC) said the state watchdog will not tolerate ten employees who have been suspended from their duties for being hired through irregularities and that it is considering various response measures.NEC Secretary General Kim Yong-bin gave the watchdog's position when lawmakers called for the employees' expulsion during Thursday's parliamentary confirmation hearing for NEC Commissioner nominee Kim Dae-woong.The secretary general said the NEC is restricted from revoking the employees' appointment upon their conviction as a related article in the State Public Officials Act is applied to employment after its enforcement in December 2021.Nine out of the ten employees were hired prior to the enforcement, while one was hired thereafter.Two former NEC secretary generals, Park Chan-jin and Song Bong-seop, whose children were hired by the watchdog through irregularities, also appeared at Thursday's hearing.When asked if they intended to have their respective children voluntarily resign, both Park and Song said they were not in the position to make such a decision.