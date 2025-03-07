Gov't to Hold Annual Consultation with Global Credit Rating Firm S&P

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will hold annual consultation meetings with global credit rating agency S&P Global Ratings(S&P) next week on the country's credit evaluation and other key issues.According to Seoul's finance ministry on Thursday, S&P officials will visit the country for the consultations from Monday through Friday to set the sovereign rating.The S&P delegation is scheduled to visit the ministry, other government institutions, the Bank of Korea(BOK), the Korea Development Institute(KDI), the Korea Institute for International Economic Policy(KIEP), and private firms.The meetings will focus on the nation's development strategies in semiconductors, artificial intelligence(AI), policies on real estate, social polarization and low births, as well as the impact of U.S. tariffs and mounting household debt.The delegation is reportedly seeking a meeting with acting President Choi Sang-mok following the short-lived December 3 martial law and President Yoon Suk Yeol's subsequent impeachment.S&P last April maintained South Korea's credit rating at "AA," the third-highest level in its ranking system, and another global credit rating agency Fitch Ratings last month kept the nation's sovereign rating at "AA-" with a stable outlook.