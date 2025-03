Photo : YONHAP News

Fine dust levels are on the rise due to an inflow of dust particles from outside the country as temperatures nationwide sharply rose from Thursday afternoon.According to weather authorities, overnight fine dust levels on Jeju Island are forecast to range between 81 to 150 micrograms per cubic meter.The daily temperature difference in most parts of the country is expected to be at least ten degrees Celsius, with morning lows on Friday forecast to range between minus six and three degrees above freezing.Daytime highs are projected to rise to between seven and 12 degrees.