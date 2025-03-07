Local Firms Reduce, Suspend Supplies to Retail Giant Homeplus amid Financial Woes

Some local companies have reduced or suspended supply of their goods to retail giant Homeplus, after the company abruptly filed for court-led rehabilitation procedures earlier this week over liquidity concerns.According to industry sources on Thursday, major food companies, including Ottogi, Lotte Wellfood, Lotte Chilsung, Samyang Foods, and Dongsuh Foods suspended their supply, while industry leader CJ Cheiljedang is reportedly monitoring the situation.Home appliance giant LG Electronics has also halted shipments amid worries that the retail company may not be able to pay for the delivered goods, echoing last year's payment delay crisis involving e-commerce platforms TMON and WeMakePrice.Homeplus, for its part, has taken steps to assure its suppliers that it continues to make efforts to maintain normal operations.On Tuesday, Homeplus entered the rehabilitation process upon a court approval of a request by its largest shareholder MBK Partners after some local credit rating firms downgraded the company's rating.