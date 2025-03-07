Parties to Discuss Detailed Plan for Extra Budget on Mon.

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival political parties have formed a consensus on the need for a supplementary budget and agreed to convene their consultative body on state affairs on Monday to discuss the details.Ruling People Power Party(PPP) policy chief Kim Sang-hoon, who met with his main opposition Democratic Party(DP) counterpart, Jin Sung-joon, said on Thursday that he will consult with the government prior to Monday's meeting.While the consultative body also involves the government, acting President Choi Sang-mok was absent Thursday due to the opposition's protest over his deferral on the appointment of Ma Eun-hyuk as Constitutional Court justice.While the ruling party is calling for an extra budget of between ten and 15 trillion won, or between six-point-nine and ten-point-three billion U.S. dollars, for targeted support, the main opposition is pushing for at least 30 trillion won in a bid to spur consumption.The parties, meanwhile, fell short of reaching an agreement on a special bill to support the semiconductor industry.