Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump has confirmed that his plan to impose tariffs on all imports of steel and aluminum starting next week remains unchanged.Speaking at the White House on Thursday, Trump dismissed the possibility of a pause, stating that the tariffs will take effect next week.Earlier, Trump announced that he would impose a 25 percent tariff on all steel and aluminum imports starting March 12, without exceptions.He also reaffirmed plans to introduce reciprocal tariffs beginning April 2, noting that most of them will take effect on that day.Meanwhile, Trump on Thursday postponed the implementation of 25 percent tariffs on many imports from Mexico and some from Canada for a month, temporarily suspending major portions of the tariffs on America’s two largest trade partners.