South Korea posted a current account surplus for the 21st consecutive month in January.According to preliminary data from the Bank of Korea on Friday, the surplus stood at two-point-94 billion dollars for the month.While the January surplus was similar to that of the same month last year, it marked a significant decline from December's 12-point-37 billion dollar surplus.The goods account recorded a surplus of two-point-five billion dollars in January, but this was sharply lower than both the previous month and the same month last year, due to fewer working days during the Lunar New Year holiday.Exports plunged nine-point-one percent on-year to 49-point-eight billion dollars in January, marking the first annual drop since September 2023.Imports also dropped, falling six-point-two percent on-year to 47-point-three billion dollars.