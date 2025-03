Photo : YONHAP News

Polish President Andrzej Duda has expressed hope for swift progress in finalizing a contract to import South Korea’s K2 battle tanks.According to Seoul’s foreign ministry, President Duda voiced this hope on Thursday during a meeting with foreign minister Cho Tae-yul in Warsaw.During his courtesy visit, Cho said that he hopes the two nations will continue to strengthen defense cooperation, stressing that South Korea is Poland's optimal partner for bolstering its defense capabilities.President Duda also expressed hope for the swift conclusion of the second round of contracts for South Korea's K2 tanks, which would facilitate local production in Poland and promote mutually beneficial defense cooperation.Minister Cho also met with Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz to discuss the progress in their bilateral security cooperation.