S. Korea, US Agree to Closely Consult in Advance Before Pursuing N. Korea Policy

Written: 2025-03-07 09:50:33Updated: 2025-03-07 14:27:31

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s national security adviser Shin Won-sik said that South Korea and the United States have agreed to closely consult before pursuing policies or engaging with North Korea.

Shin made the remarks to reporters on Thursday at the South Korean Embassy in Washington D.C. after meeting his U.S. counterpart, Mike Waltz.

Shin noted that this was his first face-to-face meeting with the U.S. national security adviser, adding that the discussions were conducted in a very friendly atmosphere.

He said that the two sides agreed on the importance of the South Korea-U.S. alliance, as well as the need for stability on the Korean Peninsula and peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.

Shin also said that he and Waltz reaffirmed their commitment to the complete denuclearization of North Korea and agreed to closely consult in advance when establishing and implementing North Korea policies. 

Regarding potential cooperation in shipbuilding, Shin said the two sides agreed to coordinate pan-government efforts at the level of their National Security Councils, given the sector's need for extensive cooperation.
