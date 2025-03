Photo : YONHAP News

Russia has said that it considers North Korea's measures to enhance its defense capabilities "reasonable" in light of the joint military exercises between South Korea and the United States.Russia’s foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova made the remarks on Thursday during a press briefing.Zakharova said that Pyongyang's efforts to strengthen its defense capabilities, counter external security threats, and protect its sovereignty are fully justified at a time when the tensions are escalating.The spokesperson said that tensions are rising due to the ongoing joint military maneuvers of Seoul and Washington, and that it could rise further due to the upcoming large-scale annual Freedom Shield drills.Commenting on Thursday’s accident in South Korea involving fighter jets during a live-fire drill, Zakharova expressed sympathy for those injured and said that the rattling of weapons leads to no good.