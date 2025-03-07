Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Acting President Orders Additional Measures to Improve Regulations on FX Flows

Written: 2025-03-07 10:26:00Updated: 2025-03-07 10:34:08

Acting President Orders Additional Measures to Improve Regulations on FX Flows

Photo : YONHAP News

Acting President Choi Sang-mok has ordered the prompt development of additional measures to improve regulations on foreign exchange flows, in order to address “imbalances” in the supply and demand of foreign currency. 

Choi made the call on Friday during a meeting on macroeconomic and financial issues, attended by the chiefs of the Bank of Korea, the Financial Services Commission, and the Financial Supervisory Service. 

The acting president stressed the need to swiftly implement additional measures to rationalize regulations on foreign currency flows, saying that amid heightened external uncertainties, imbalances of supply and demand in the foreign exchange market have been exacerbated by domestic investors' growing investment in overseas securities and other factors.

Choi also called for close monitoring of the global economy and financial markets, in light of growing external uncertainties from U.S. tariffs and responses by major nations, as well as geopolitical issues.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >