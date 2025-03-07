Menu Content

Air Force Imposes Flight Restrictions on Most Aircraft After Accidental Bombing

Written: 2025-03-07 11:10:41Updated: 2025-03-07 14:17:51

Photo : YONHAP News

The Air Force has grounded most of its aircraft and enhanced safety education after two of its fighter jets accidentally bombed a rural village near the inter-Korean border on Thursday.

An Air Force official said on Friday that flight restrictions have been imposed on all of its aircraft, except those conducting reconnaissance operations and those on emergency standby.

The Air Force reportedly plans to keep the restrictions in place for the time being. It has also launched comprehensive training for all pilots focused on accident prevention and pre-flight error checks.

U.S. Forces Korea said on Friday that South Korean and U.S. troops have decided to suspend all live-fire drills. However, the computer-simulated command post exercise and Freedom Shield exercises will proceed as scheduled.

Air Force fighter jets accidentally dropped eight bombs on a village in Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province, during live-fire drills on Thursday, injuring 15 civilians.
