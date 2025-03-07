Gallup Poll: 52% Support Power Transition, 37% Prefer Status Quo

Photo : YONHAP News

A new poll suggests that more than half of the country supports a power transition in the next presidential election, while 37 percent want the ruling People Power Party(PPP) to remain in power.In a survey of one-thousand-three adults nationwide conducted by Gallup Korea from Tuesday to Thursday, 52 percent of respondents said they want a candidate from the opposition bloc to win the next presidential race.A total of 37 percent said they prefer a candidate from the PPP to win.The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) led the PPP in approval ratings, with 40 percent, while the ruling party posted an approval rating of 36 percent.Since the previous week’s survey, the opposition party’s approval rating rose two percentage points, while the ruling party’s remained the same.Regarding the next presidential candidate, the survey showed that Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung is the most popular choice, favored by 35 percent of all respondents, while labor minister Kim Moon-soo of the PPP follows with ten percent.The survey had a confidence level of 95 percent, with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.