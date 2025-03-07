Gov't to Install Anti-Drone Equipment at 17 Critical National Facilities This Year

Photo : YONHAP News

The government plans to spend 27-point-one billion won, or about 18-million-700-thousand U.S. dollars, this year to further install anti-drone equipment and systems at 17 critical national facilities.The National Counterterrorism Center, under the Office for Government Policy Coordination, presented the plan to acting President Choi Sang-mok on Friday during a meeting of a national counterterrorism committee.According to the government, anti-drone systems have been implemented at 28 critical national facilities as of last year, with a budget of 29-point-one billion won, or about 20 million U.S dollars.The government has been installing anti-drone equipment and systems at critical facilities since 2023, after devising measures to protect them from drone attacks.The government on Friday reviewed and approved this year's plan for national counterterrorism activities.It also discussed the basic plan for national counterterrorism for the 2025-2030 period, which included a plan to ensure safety for the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation(APEC) summit set to be held in South Korea in October.