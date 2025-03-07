Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Inter-Korea

Gov't to Install Anti-Drone Equipment at 17 Critical National Facilities This Year

Written: 2025-03-07 12:44:28Updated: 2025-03-07 13:14:58

Gov't to Install Anti-Drone Equipment at 17 Critical National Facilities This Year

Photo : YONHAP News

The government plans to spend 27-point-one billion won, or about 18-million-700-thousand U.S. dollars, this year to further install anti-drone equipment and systems at 17 critical national facilities.

The National Counterterrorism Center, under the Office for Government Policy Coordination, presented the plan to acting President Choi Sang-mok on Friday during a meeting of a national counterterrorism committee.

According to the government, anti-drone systems have been implemented at 28 critical national facilities as of last year, with a budget of 29-point-one billion won, or about 20 million U.S dollars.

The government has been installing anti-drone equipment and systems at critical facilities since 2023, after devising measures to protect them from drone attacks.

The government on Friday reviewed and approved this year's plan for national counterterrorism activities.

It also discussed the basic plan for national counterterrorism for the 2025-2030 period, which included a plan to ensure safety for the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation(APEC) summit set to be held in South Korea in October.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >