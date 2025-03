Photo : YONHAP News

The defense ministry has announced that 29 people in total were injured in Thursday’s accidental bombing by Air Force KF-16 fighter jets.A ministry official said Friday that 15 civilians and 14 soldiers suffered injuries after the jets mistakenly dropped eight bombs on a village in northern Gyeonggi Province during live-fire drills.The official added that of those injured, seven civilians and two soldiers remain hospitalized, with two civilians in serious condition.The official said that four teams of medical personnel were deployed to provide support and that, starting Friday afternoon, the ministry will operate an on-site mental health support team.