Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul Central District Court has accepted a request by President Yoon Suk Yeol’s legal team to rescind his detention based on their argument that he was being unlawfully held.President Yoon had been detained on charges of leading an insurrection in connection with the December 3 martial law incident.The court’s decision follows a request submitted by Yoon’s lawyers on February 4.It determined that Yoon was indicted after his detention period had expired.Under the Criminal Procedure Act, a court must rescind a detention at the request of either the prosecution or the defendant if the grounds for detention do not exist or have ceased to exist.This means a defendant must be released if the court finds they were detained without legal justification or if the reasons for their detention are no longer valid.