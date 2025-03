Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) interim chief Kwon Young-se on Friday welcomed the court's decision to rescind President Yoon Suk Yeol's detention.Speaking to reporters at the National Assembly, Kwon said that Yoon should not have been detained in the first place.The PPP interim leader expressed hope that the prosecution has no objections to the court's ruling, as it could go against the "wishes of the court and the people."Kwon argued that Yoon's detention should have been rescinded when the court initially rejected his arrest warrant, but nevertheless welcomed the ruling.The remarks come as the Seoul Central District Court earlier in the day accepted a request by Yoon’s legal team to rescind the president’s detention based on the team’s argument that he was unfairly being detained.