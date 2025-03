Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) announced on Friday its plan to push for the abolition of the spousal inheritance tax.Speaking to reporters at the National Assembly, PPP floor leader Kweon Seong-dong argued that no tax is imposed when a couple divides assets in a divorce, yet a surviving spouse must pay inheritance tax when their partner passes away, calling it "unreasonable."Kweon expressed hope that the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) would support the proposal once it is discussed in the National Assembly's Planning and Finance Committee.Meanwhile, DP leader Lee Jae-myung has also agreed to scrap the spousal inheritance tax.Initially, the DP had proposed raising the spousal inheritance tax exemption limit from 500 million won to one billion won.