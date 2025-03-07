Menu Content

Politics

Ruling Party Welcomes Court's Decision to Rescind Yoon's Detention

Written: 2025-03-07 15:23:05Updated: 2025-03-07 15:43:51

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) on Friday welcomed the court's decision to rescind President Yoon Suk Yeol's detention while criticizing the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO).

PPP interim chairman Kwon Young-se, speaking at a press conference, called the Seoul Central District Court's decision as "an important moment confirming the rule of law and the judiciary."

Kwon also said the court's decision was "an opportunity" to restore constitutional order, and he expressed hope that the Constitutional Court will issue a fair and just ruling on President Yoon's impeachment trial.

Meanwhile, PPP floor leader Kweon Seong-dong said the court made a "rational judgment" while slamming the CIO's "illegal and unjust" arrest and detention warrants.

Kweon stressed that the head of the CIO and all relevant personnel must be held accountable, expressing hope that the Seoul Central District Court's ruling will be fully reflected in the impeachment trial process.
