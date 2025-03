Photo : YONHAP News

Police have deployed additional officers to the detention center from which President Yoon Suk Yeol is set to be released, following a Seoul court's decision to accept his request to have his detention rescinded.The Korean National Police Agency reportedly expanded the number of units assigned to the Seoul Detention Center in Uiwang, Gyeonggi Province, from two to seven on Friday. Additionally, the number of riot police units stationed at the presidential residence in Hannam-dong in Seoul's Yongsan District was increased from eight to 18.With the additional deployment, police are preparing for potential clashes between Yoon’s supporters and those opposed to his release.A police official stopped short of providing the exact number of additional officers deployed, stating only that sufficient personnel have been assigned.