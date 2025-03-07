DP Calls for Immediate Appeal of Court's Decision to Release Pres. Yoon

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) has urged the prosecution to immediately appeal the Seoul Central District Court’s decision to rescind President Yoon Suk Yeol’s detention.The party’s spokesperson, Han Min-soo, made the call on Friday following an emergency meeting of the party’s Supreme Council, calling it preposterous that the alleged ringleader of an insurrection is to be released.He said though that he does not expect the court's decision to impact Yoon’s impeachment trial, as it is entirely unrelated.Prosecutor-turned lawmaker Park Kyoon-taek of the DP said the court’s decision appeared to be based on differing interpretations between the prosecution and the court regarding the calculation of Yoon’s detention period.Park further asserted that the court’s ruling had no bearing on whether there were valid grounds to impeach Yoon.Responding to claims that the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO) had mishandled its probe into Yoon following the court’s decision, Park stated that the court had raised no issues with the CIO's investigation.